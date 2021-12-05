Taking the SHOT: They know who will LIVE and who will DIE - TRUMP reportedly sworn in Nov 27th, 2021

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At the 19:15 mark of this video, you will LEARN How They Know who LIVES and who DIES.
I'm Just reporting the INFO coming in.
You all deserve to see what I see.
You Can Decide for yourselves.
SOURCE:
We The People's…
Sounds a bit Q-Anonish to me - The Prisoner
Mirrored - wil paranormal