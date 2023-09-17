The Tiger and the Snake Financial Report 09/15/2023

In this episode Angry Tiger talks about Fed Losses At 100 Billion, The Oil Booby Trap, Corporate Debt Surging, Liquidity Crisis For Banks, Repo Scam Continues, Biden Vows To Cut Gas Prices, World Wide War Drums, The Markets, Precious Metals, and more!

