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Fauci Emails Caught Him Briefing World Leaders On Lab Leak Origin Last Summer
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20 views • June 07, 2021
The evidence for the lab leak piles up, as well as the evidence that Fauci knew about it, briefed leaders of the world about it, but played a very different tune to his American counterparts
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