6Dec1919 Full Show

Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec.



*00:00:00 Calls for UN Military Action to Enforce Climate Agenda — “securitize”. Pentagon has already labeled “climate” the biggest threat — not China, Russia, open borders.



*00:07:18 Bloomberg’s other gun control organization — PERF, a police “think tank” pushing militarized police & gun control



*00:13:54 Scorched Earth! NYT calls for blocking USMCA & any other legislation simply because it might make Trump look good



*00:31:31 VA Sheriff promises to deputize thousands if necessary to protect the 2A as Washington Post rages about 2A Sanctuary Cities and praise Illegal Immigration Sanctuary Cities — here’s why WaPo is totally wrong



*00:46:13 UN demands censorship of vaccine info after tragic death of 2 toddlers in Samoa have caused a drop in vaccination rates



*00:55:40 Biden was “Mr. Magoo-ing” his way through Iowa with his “No Malarkey” tour and then THIS happened…



*01:04:01 Racist Al Green whines no people of color in the impeachment pageant but don’t radical, racist feminists count? Don’t worry, Kamala won’t be unemployed for long — both Biden & Warren want to use her POC identity credentials



*01:23:20 After long denying it was “shadow banning” Twitter openly puts it in their Terms of Service



*01:27:47 What’s in your Chick-Fil-A? A little SPLC, a dollop of Drag Queen Story Hour, and a healthy dose of appeasement mixed with surrender



*01:37:16 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about the constitutional issues with Paris Climate Accord & USMCA, how the co-equal branches of government should have affected the House impeachment inquiry, and what the Constitution says should happen with impeachment