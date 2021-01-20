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Trump speaks to WE the People America First Conservative Values Constitutionalists January 19 2021
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9474 views • January 20, 2021
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RAW USA B52 Bombers Fly Over Persian Gulf against Islamic Iran Terrorist Threats current events https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wn34fKppw70
Israel Submarine Persian Gulf & Airstrikes Syria on Islamic Iran terrorist targets Current events https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kplD4zwg5hs
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RAW USS Georgia nuclear submarine spotted in Persian gulf on Islamic Iran terrorist military threat current events https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wzy7TFHAmug
RAW Ukraine officials provide PROOF USA Biden Family corruption in Ukraine current events https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7m6mWyhVFE
Communist China Military WAR path beating drums Global Dominance plans takeover Hong Kong Taiwan USA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pXT5xmv1Yo
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Pre Tribulation Rapture David Hocking Revelation 4:1-11 The Throne in Heaven https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49vccBcShcY
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