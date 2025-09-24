Rapamycin (Sirolimus) for Anti-Aging: History, Data, and Benefits with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

Can a decades-old drug unlock new possibilities for longevity? Rapamycin, originally discovered in the 1970s on Easter Island, was once used solely as an anti-rejection medication for organ transplants. Today, at much lower and less frequent doses, it is being studied and repurposed for its potential to extend health span, reduce inflammation, and support overall vitality.

In this episode, Bryana Gregory, pharmacist and physician liaison, breaks down the history of rapamycin, the design and findings of the 2024 Pearl Study, and why proper compounding matters for bioavailability and effectiveness. She also explains how this drug works on the mTOR pathway, helping improve cellular function, brain clarity, skin health, and even bone density and lean muscle mass in some patients.

If you’re curious about repurposed drugs, longevity, or ways to reduce inflammation naturally, this discussion sheds light on how rapamycin may become an important tool for the future of wellness.

