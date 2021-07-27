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Bringing my Batteries back to LIFE!
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744 views • July 27, 2021
When was the last time you checked your batteries? Have you left batteries in electronics left in back of a cupboard for months at a time? The batteries or the item they powered could be ruined. Check Your Preps and ensure your backup/off-grid power is good to go incase of a Grid Down situation, however long that might last. How and where do you store your batteries and in what? Is how you are managing your preps for the type of prep ideal? Or could you improve on it? Better to monitor, evaluate and make changes now before you find that when you need them, your battery preps are running on empty.
Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps
Geordie Prepper
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Affiliate Links to items in Video*:
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Youshiko YC4000 Battery Charger - https://amzn.to/3k5FTB7
Eneloop Pro Batteries - https://amzn.to/3f252JM
Goal Zero Nomad 7 + Guide 10 Plus - https://amzn.to/2UNonHQ
XTAR VP2 Charger - https://amzn.to/3l21nj4
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Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps
Geordie Prepper
--------------------------
Affiliate Links to items in Video*:
--------------------------
Youshiko YC4000 Battery Charger - https://amzn.to/3k5FTB7
Eneloop Pro Batteries - https://amzn.to/3f252JM
Goal Zero Nomad 7 + Guide 10 Plus - https://amzn.to/2UNonHQ
XTAR VP2 Charger - https://amzn.to/3l21nj4
--------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA
--------------------------
Twitter - https://twitter.com/@geordieprepper
FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/geordieprepper
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geordieprepper/
Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper
Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/geordieprepper
--------------------------
AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*
If you wish to support my channel by shopping at Amazon, set the link below as your Amazon.co.uk Homepage.
amazon.co.uk - http://amzn.to/2CLBScx
--------------------------
Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/
--------------------------
SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY
If you wish to support through a direct contribution
StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip
Paypal.Me Tipping Page - https://www.paypal.me/geordieprepper
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PREPPER COMMUNICATION CHANNELS
--------------------------
Discord Prepper Group - https://discord.gg/255Td3q
Telegram Prepper Group - https://t.me/joinchat/EOCc8Jztt98FBhuw
--------------------------
*Affiliate links generate a commission from qualifying sales.
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