'PRESIDENT EISENHOWER WARNS MILITARY INDUSTRAL COMPLEX!

SADLY, PRESIDENT EISENHOWER WARNING OF THE MILITARY COMPLEX TAKING OVER THE WORLD AND SO DID PRESIDENT KENNEDY BEFORE THE OCCULT ELITE MURDERED HIM. IT'S REALLY SAD NO ONE TOOK THESE WARNING TO HEART. NOW THE CRIMINALS RULE THE STREETS OF AMERICA. THE LEGAL SYSTEM DOES NOT ENFORE THE LAWS AND THIS IS DESTROYING AMERICA FROM WITHIN. I DO HOW YOU'VE PREPED, PRAYED AND STAY OUT OF THE WAY OF THESE ILLEGALS. IN TOO LATE FOR AMERICA TO BE REDEEMED NOW. SEND THI VIDEO TO EVERYONE...