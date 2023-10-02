Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Prophetic Word You've Never Heard
channel image
Northern Ohr
6 Subscribers
41 views
Published 15 hours ago

Truth - Pass It On: https://www.youtube.com/@northernohrsub_confirmation=1

The spirit of Messiah is prophecy (Rev 19:10). Messiah Yeshua taught the Torah of Moses and commanded His followers to do likewise. Don't forget, as the good book says, "as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in ALL your conduct, because it is written, “Be holy, for I am holy.” (Lev 11:44) And there is but ONE standard for holiness my friends. TORAH!

The great day of His wrath is coming, will you be able to stand? (Rev 6:17)

Keywords
bibletruthprophecyscripturerevelationwordtorah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket