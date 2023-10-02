A Prophetic Word You've Never Heard

Truth - Pass It On: https://www.youtube.com/@northernohrsub_confirmation=1



The spirit of Messiah is prophecy (Rev 19:10). Messiah Yeshua taught the Torah of Moses and commanded His followers to do likewise. Don't forget, as the good book says, "as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in ALL your conduct, because it is written, “Be holy, for I am holy.” (Lev 11:44) And there is but ONE standard for holiness my friends. TORAH!

The great day of His wrath is coming, will you be able to stand? (Rev 6:17)



