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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0074 - James & Barbara Tamborra - Report on the crime
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21 views • December 30, 2021
James and Barbara were being helped across the street by a police officer after leaving a wake, when Flores sped through the intersection and struck the Tamborras. James died from the impact, while Barbara died in the hospital 5 days later. Flores stopped briefly, before fleeing the scene. He was later caught trying to flee to his native Mexico.
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