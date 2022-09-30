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Dr. Aseem Malhotra's Peer-Reviewed Paper Calls for Suspension of Covid Vaxx worldcouncilforhealth
World Council For Healthhttps://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/aseem-malhotra-press-conference/
Press Conference: Dr. Aseem Malhotra’s New Peer-Reviewed Paper Calls for Immediate and “Complete Suspension” of Covid-19 Vaccine