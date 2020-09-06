Police protest Against Freedom arresting those being Free & Peaceful. New South Wales Australia 2020.09.05

Arrests were conducted with police starting with a “move on, if you don’t move On we will arrest you”. Then they read the script on a small piece of paper in their pocket, give you one last warning to Move On, or say this is your last chance to leave the area, then, of course, arrested people in a park.From what I saw, Every person dragged out of the park were dragged out because they didn’t “move on”. Not one person was causing harm or being violent, but we All were being violated.I was told police were watching me when I started shouting out the Commonwealth constitution, saying, You are infringing on my right to travel freely among the state as per section 92 of the Commonwealth constitution.Shared from and subscribe to:Erraticlee Me