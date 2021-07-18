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Bible Says: Jab thy Neighbor
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91 views • July 18, 2021
Watch Harris smirk just before she says "the bible". This guy thinks she means the Holy Bible, but I'm pretty sure she means the Satanic Bible, or the Masonic Bible.
Trust God and Love thy Neighbor doesn't mean trust the government and scream at your neighbor unless they're genetically altered with an inoculation.
Trust God and Love thy Neighbor doesn't mean trust the government and scream at your neighbor unless they're genetically altered with an inoculation.
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