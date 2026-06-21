© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Divine Revelation of Angels: The Fire of God
HAPPY FATHER'S DAY
Matthew 3:11 KJV
[11] I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance: but he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost, and with fire:
#angels #anneheche #Ellen #Degeneres #twitch #fathersday