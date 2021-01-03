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THE RISE OF TEAM AMERICA ACROSS THE WORLD & THE FIGHT TO SAVE HUMANITY! Part 8 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON!
The Freedom Fighter
The Freedom Fighter
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78 views • January 03, 2021
Part 8 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON! Recorded New Year's Day, Jan. 1st, 2021.

America the Sleeping Giant has finally awoke and the covert Spiritual, Psychological, Biological, and Informational Warfare continues as Team America drains the swamp and raises up their Dream Team... and gains Patriots from all around the world. It is no longer just about POTUS. It is a fight to save humanity.

Please catch up with me in Parts 1-7 and Like, Subscribe, and Share! Thank you!

ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.

Because the mainstream media won't tell you.

WE are now the news.
Keywords
us constitutionfalse flag eventssave americastop the steal12th amendmentjanuary 6fight for trumpjustice is comingsave humanitypotus electiontrue american historywikileaks drop
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