Uncensored: Dr. Seneff - Evidence of DNA Damage, Neurodegenerative Disease, & More

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Dr. Stephanie Seneff joins Maria Zeee to discuss complex findings as to the varied injuries caused by the COVID-19 injections, including explaining DNA damage, neurodegenerative diseases, behavioral issues and more that we are seeing, and will likely see a lot more of in the coming years.





Watch the rest of this interview below by subscribing to Red Voice Media Premium today for just $1:

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FULL SHOW: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/maria-zeee-dr-seneff-evidence-of-dna-damage-neurodegenerative-disease-more-full-show/





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