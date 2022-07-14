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Uncensored: Dr. Seneff - Evidence of DNA Damage, Neurodegenerative Disease, & More
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384 views • July 14, 2022

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Dr. Stephanie Seneff joins Maria Zeee to discuss complex findings as to the varied injuries caused by the COVID-19 injections, including explaining DNA damage, neurodegenerative diseases, behavioral issues and more that we are seeing, and will likely see a lot more of in the coming years.


Watch the rest of this interview below by subscribing to Red Voice Media Premium today for just $1:

https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


FULL SHOW: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/maria-zeee-dr-seneff-evidence-of-dna-damage-neurodegenerative-disease-more-full-show/


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1c6tz9-uncensored-dr.-seneff-evidence-of-dna-damage-neurodegenerative-disease-and-.html


Keywords
healthadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicinedna damageuncensoredjabneurodegenerative diseaseshotinoculationinjectionvaxxcoviddr stephanie seneffmaria zeeebehavioral issues
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy