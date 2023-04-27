STARTing this channel | The WHY and HOW | My FULL thought process and then the actual channel start

Originally Published on Dec 16 2022
Thanks to Youtube's offer: Delete two (inactive/dead) channels and get the active one deleted as well, I stood in front of a hard decision and I decided to do a full restart.
I take it as an opportunity as I wanted to change the direction in my old channel anyways. My life is so full of struggle that this Bummer won't keep me down and I want to give YOU some advice on our journey!
IF you have any questions, please put them into the comment section so I get the chance to answer it!
All my up to date links: https://linktr.ee/julias.crazy.world
