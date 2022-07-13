QUICK DEMO OF GRAPHENE IN PFIZER COV-ID INJECT

(world orders review)================

QUICK (PUBLIC) DEMO OF GRAPHENE IN PFIZER COV-ID INJECT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/F9EzKD5L6LMU/ [SHARE]

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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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Everyone now confirms the presence of graphene in the injectable chemicals Pfizer BioNtech and Moderna, apart from the "Experts" of the medical consensus and the WHO, affiliated with GAVI and the Gates Foundation.





The self-assembly of grains in lines and the presence of graphene nanotubes is easily observable, even with an amateur microscope.





It was first observed by Professor Campra in Spain, then by the pharmacist Bauer in Switzerland with images broadcast in the documentary Hold-On by Pierre Barnerias.





👉 Having difficulties pasting bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





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