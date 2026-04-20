CRESCENT Moon Birthing a STAR =Islam Yes or NO?? OK Then Helel or Halal, Who Cares?? BUSTED-Lucifer

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The Truth mirrored from the NOW un-O YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/mY3NgrtzX9k?si=I1ptO8XyQ8otR0F8
Quotation from original video description….”IHelel (Hebrew: הֵילֵל) is a Hebrew word meaning "shining one," or "morning star" (Venus) PERMITTED
It is all just a PLAY on Words '' Halal=permitted ..Helel= shining One ...What is a STAR ? Yes, A shining One.. The Crescent Moon Is Birthing a Shining One aka Luicifer, Halal or Word Play ,,,Helel ...Either way the ISLAMIC Flags are The Cosmic UTERUS BIRTHING a STAR= Morning Star = Lucifer"