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Chinese WW3 Red Dawn, American legislators Betraying America to CCP, Genocide against America compliments of our legislators
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92 views • April 27, 2021
Our legislators make it illegal to say that the Wuhan virus came from China you are considered a racist if you do so they just passed a bill to put you in prison! 94 the one our legislators sold us out to Xi Jinping/CCP China for you to be killed/executed and remove from this land so that China may take it over! Xi Jinping coming to America in his uniform we sinned against Almighty God We've been in rebellion against God We'd like to talk as Americans about our God given freedom speeches on 4th of July that our God given rights and freedoms government doesn't give us our rights God does yes I absolutely believe that but anything that God gives he can take away !
MAO’S MOUTHPIECES: US REPORTERS OUTED FOR SPREADING CCP PROPAGANDA
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall exposes the Communist infiltration of every level of American society, from government, to politics, to scientists, and the mainstream media. Have we already lost the war to the CCP? https://www.trunews.com/stream/maos-mouthpieces-us-reporters-outed-for-spreading-ccp-propaganda
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/23/21)
Posted on September 11, 2019
The Secret Speech of General Chi Haotian
In 2005, THE EPOCH TIMES acquired a secret speech given by Defense Minister Chi Haotian to high-level Communist Party Cadres sometime before his retirement in 2003. Details given in Chi’s speech coincide with previously unpublished defector testimony on Sino-Russian military plans. The speech follows: https://jrnyquist.blog/2019/09/11/the-secret-speech-of-general-chi-haotian/
"The second point, whether we can lead the Chinese people out of China, is the most important determinant of the CCP’s leadership position." Our Party’s historical mission is to lead the Chinese people to go out. If we take the long view, we will see that history led us on this path. First, China’s long history has resulted in the world’s largest population, including Chinese in China as well as overseas. Second, once we open our doors, the profit-seeking western capitalists will invest capital and technology in China to assist our development, so that they can occupy the biggest market in the world.
Would the United States allow us to go out to gain new living space? First, if the United States is firm in blocking us, it is hard for us to do anything significant to Taiwan, Vietnam, India, or even Japan, [so] how much more living space can we get? Very trivial! Only countries like the United States, Canada and Australia have the vast land to serve our need for mass colonization.
Therefore, solving the “issue of America” is the key to solving all other issues. First, this makes it possible for us to have many people migrate there and even establish another China under the same leadership of the CCP. America was originally discovered by the ancestors of the yellow race, but Columbus gave credit to the white race. We the descendants of the Chinese nation are entitled to the possession of the land! It is said that the residents of the yellow race have a very low social status in the United States. We need to liberate them. Second, after solving the “issue of America,” the western countries of Europe would bow to us, not to mention Taiwan, Japan and other small countries. Therefore, solving the “issue of America” is the mission assigned to the CCP members by history.
To resolve the issue of America we must be able to transcend conventions and restrictions. In history, when a country defeated another country or occupied another country, it could not kill all the people in the conquered land because back then you could not kill people effectively with sabers or long spears, or even with rifles or machine guns. Therefore, it was impossible to gain a stretch of land without keeping the people on that land. However, if we conquered America in this fashion, we would not be able to make many people migrate there.
Only by using special means to “clean up” America will we be able to lead the Chinese people there. This is the only choice left for us. This is not a matter of whether we are willing to do it or not. What kind of special means is there available for us to “clean up America”? Biological weapons are unprecedented in their ruthlessness, but if the Americans do not die then the Chinese have to die. If the Chinese people are strapped to the present land, a total societal collapse is bound to take place. According to the computation of the author of Yellow Peril, more than half of the Chinese will die, and that figure would be more than 800 million people! Just after the liberation, our yellow land supported nearly 500 million people, while today the official figure of the population is more than 1.3 billion. This yellow land has reached the limit of its capacity. One day, who knows how soon it will come, the great collapse will occur any time and more than half the population will have to go.
MAO’S MOUTHPIECES: US REPORTERS OUTED FOR SPREADING CCP PROPAGANDA
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall exposes the Communist infiltration of every level of American society, from government, to politics, to scientists, and the mainstream media. Have we already lost the war to the CCP? https://www.trunews.com/stream/maos-mouthpieces-us-reporters-outed-for-spreading-ccp-propaganda
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/23/21)
Posted on September 11, 2019
The Secret Speech of General Chi Haotian
In 2005, THE EPOCH TIMES acquired a secret speech given by Defense Minister Chi Haotian to high-level Communist Party Cadres sometime before his retirement in 2003. Details given in Chi’s speech coincide with previously unpublished defector testimony on Sino-Russian military plans. The speech follows: https://jrnyquist.blog/2019/09/11/the-secret-speech-of-general-chi-haotian/
"The second point, whether we can lead the Chinese people out of China, is the most important determinant of the CCP’s leadership position." Our Party’s historical mission is to lead the Chinese people to go out. If we take the long view, we will see that history led us on this path. First, China’s long history has resulted in the world’s largest population, including Chinese in China as well as overseas. Second, once we open our doors, the profit-seeking western capitalists will invest capital and technology in China to assist our development, so that they can occupy the biggest market in the world.
Would the United States allow us to go out to gain new living space? First, if the United States is firm in blocking us, it is hard for us to do anything significant to Taiwan, Vietnam, India, or even Japan, [so] how much more living space can we get? Very trivial! Only countries like the United States, Canada and Australia have the vast land to serve our need for mass colonization.
Therefore, solving the “issue of America” is the key to solving all other issues. First, this makes it possible for us to have many people migrate there and even establish another China under the same leadership of the CCP. America was originally discovered by the ancestors of the yellow race, but Columbus gave credit to the white race. We the descendants of the Chinese nation are entitled to the possession of the land! It is said that the residents of the yellow race have a very low social status in the United States. We need to liberate them. Second, after solving the “issue of America,” the western countries of Europe would bow to us, not to mention Taiwan, Japan and other small countries. Therefore, solving the “issue of America” is the mission assigned to the CCP members by history.
To resolve the issue of America we must be able to transcend conventions and restrictions. In history, when a country defeated another country or occupied another country, it could not kill all the people in the conquered land because back then you could not kill people effectively with sabers or long spears, or even with rifles or machine guns. Therefore, it was impossible to gain a stretch of land without keeping the people on that land. However, if we conquered America in this fashion, we would not be able to make many people migrate there.
Only by using special means to “clean up” America will we be able to lead the Chinese people there. This is the only choice left for us. This is not a matter of whether we are willing to do it or not. What kind of special means is there available for us to “clean up America”? Biological weapons are unprecedented in their ruthlessness, but if the Americans do not die then the Chinese have to die. If the Chinese people are strapped to the present land, a total societal collapse is bound to take place. According to the computation of the author of Yellow Peril, more than half of the Chinese will die, and that figure would be more than 800 million people! Just after the liberation, our yellow land supported nearly 500 million people, while today the official figure of the population is more than 1.3 billion. This yellow land has reached the limit of its capacity. One day, who knows how soon it will come, the great collapse will occur any time and more than half the population will have to go.
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