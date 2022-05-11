BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The mighty 10mm Girsan MC 1911 Hunter!
CloverTac
CloverTac
96 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
83 views • May 11, 2022
Today let's take a look at the features of the Girsan MC1911 S10 Hunter handgun, a 10mm semi auto handgun imported by EAA.

(These are affiliate links.)
Hearing Protection By AXIL
hhttps://bit.ly/3tFIwfW
Tools by Wheeler
https://amzn.to/3pW6YJw
Clothing by Beretta
https://amzn.to/3qG30p6
Clothing by Tru-Spec
https://amzn.to/3ow4orP
Microphone by Saramonic
https://amzn.to/3FinWa2
Steel Targets by High Caliber Targets
https://amzn.to/3kHtpPA
Shotgun Targets by Do All Outdoors
https://amzn.to/31OyFKC
Right To Bear Insurance
https://alnk.to/bP7YhHQ

Eye Protection By Hunters HD Gold
https://huntershdgold.com/
Paper Targets by Outdoor Products Plus
https://outdoorproductsplus.com/
Cleaning Products by Aegis Gun Care
https://aegisguncare.com/

Amazon Influencer Store (affiliate link)
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro

CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more

Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join

CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks

Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe

----------
CREDITS
----------
CloverTac Productions Original Content
Credit: Christopher Dover
[email protected]
Music Graciously Provided By
Violet Heart
http://www.violetheartmusic.com
Additional Music Credit
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
----------
AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE
----------
In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.
----------
SAFETY NOTICE
----------:
All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.
Keywords
gunsfirearmsshooting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won&#8217;t Tell You

The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won’t Tell You

Mike Adams
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

Belle Carter
We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy