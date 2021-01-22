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Hidden Key Players in the Alarming Upsurge in Terrorism Today—Psychiatrists and Psychologists
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99 views • January 22, 2021
The terrorist attacks on the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington, DC on September 11, 2001, will never be forgotten: the airplanes exploding into flames as they hit buildings; people leaping from the burning wreckage to certain death; firemen rushing into the crumbling towers only to become victims themselves; large swaths of lower Manhattan reduced to smoking rubble. A stunned world watched the news footage over and over, trying to come to grips with the criminal mind that could conceive of such a plan, much less execute it.
Unthinkably violent acts like this shock us all. What kind of person could be so cold-hearted and destructive—and be willing to give up his own life in the process? What kind of mindset methodically plans and executes mass murder—with utter disregard for humanity? Yet some “experts” claim that today’s terror merchants are no more irrational than you or I—that we all have “demons” within.
Beware these experts, because their claims are blatant falsehoods. Terrorism is created; it is not human nature. Suicide bombers are made, not born. Ultimately, terrorism is the result of madmen bent on destruction, and these madmen are often the result of psychiatric or psychological techniques aimed at mind and behavioral control. Suicide bombers are not rational—they are weak and pliant individuals psychologically indoctrinated to murder innocent people without compassion, with no concern for the value of their own lives. They are manufactured assassins.
Part of that process involves the use of mind-altering psychiatric drugs.
From Hitler’s “Final Solution” in Germany and the unthinkable “ethnic cleansing” and terrorist purges in Bosnia and Kosovo in the 1990s, to today’s suicide bombers, the world has suffered greatly at the hands of programmed assassins and genocidal maniacs.
This report reveals hidden key players in the alarming and explosive upsurge in terrorism today—psychiatrists and psychologists. Publicly exposing this destructive source behind terrorism provides insight and solutions to an otherwise incomprehensible and devastating phenomenon.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/behind-terrorism/introduction.html
“CCHR is calling on anyone whose family member or friend has been the victim of dangerous psychiatric drug prescription practices or electroshock and other brain-intervention psychiatric therapies; sexual assault, billing fraud, negligence or any other crime or abuse committed in the mental health system to contact CCHR.”
cchr.org
cchrint.org
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
Unthinkably violent acts like this shock us all. What kind of person could be so cold-hearted and destructive—and be willing to give up his own life in the process? What kind of mindset methodically plans and executes mass murder—with utter disregard for humanity? Yet some “experts” claim that today’s terror merchants are no more irrational than you or I—that we all have “demons” within.
Beware these experts, because their claims are blatant falsehoods. Terrorism is created; it is not human nature. Suicide bombers are made, not born. Ultimately, terrorism is the result of madmen bent on destruction, and these madmen are often the result of psychiatric or psychological techniques aimed at mind and behavioral control. Suicide bombers are not rational—they are weak and pliant individuals psychologically indoctrinated to murder innocent people without compassion, with no concern for the value of their own lives. They are manufactured assassins.
Part of that process involves the use of mind-altering psychiatric drugs.
From Hitler’s “Final Solution” in Germany and the unthinkable “ethnic cleansing” and terrorist purges in Bosnia and Kosovo in the 1990s, to today’s suicide bombers, the world has suffered greatly at the hands of programmed assassins and genocidal maniacs.
This report reveals hidden key players in the alarming and explosive upsurge in terrorism today—psychiatrists and psychologists. Publicly exposing this destructive source behind terrorism provides insight and solutions to an otherwise incomprehensible and devastating phenomenon.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/behind-terrorism/introduction.html
“CCHR is calling on anyone whose family member or friend has been the victim of dangerous psychiatric drug prescription practices or electroshock and other brain-intervention psychiatric therapies; sexual assault, billing fraud, negligence or any other crime or abuse committed in the mental health system to contact CCHR.”
cchr.org
cchrint.org
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
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