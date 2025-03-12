BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Not getting nutrients from our food but chemicals!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

How to build our nutrition? What's the key products that are missing in our nutrition? And what can't we get anywhere else? And why?

The talk was about the oral microbiota, your microbiota everywhere. So, okay, yeah, I just gave that talk. So we're talking about essential amino acids, and you don't have to worry about other than what I highlighted, and that's later on. And I do encourage you to go back and look at this talk, because there's not one key component or product we're missing. It's pathways! It's pathogenesis, means the genesis of disease processes. We're not getting nutrients from our food. We're getting chemicals in our alcohol, and not the fermentation of the hops. You know, what's our problem? Is it the soil? Is it the land? Is it the air? Is it the water? My 2014 talk at Autism One was the Environmental Causes of Autism.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 03/10/2025

The American Granddaughter Podcast- Dr Judy Mikovits and the Benefits of Hops Extract, with host CC Blakeman: https://rumble.com/v6qgfdg-the-american-granddaughter-podcast-dr-judy-mikovits-and-the-benefits-of-hop.html

My talk at Autism One 05/23/2014: Environmental Causes of Autism: https://tinyurl.com/JudyMikovitsAutismOne2014

Important presentations: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations


Keywords
healthnewsnutritionfoodtruthmikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy