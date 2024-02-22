Pets in Love





Feb 21, 2024





Homeowner Was Curious About The Cry Under His Car Until He Got Closer and Found This

Waking up in the morning, I unexpectedly discovered a strange creature under my car! What would you do? Pepper was found on a beautiful morning! The homeowner discovered her under the car and wheels in their house! Pepper's weak gaze and fragile body immediately caught everyone's attention! The little dog may have snuck in here overnight for some reason! But looking at her body, she may have been wandering for weeks! The discoverer immediately contacted the rescue team for help!

Pepper was then taken to the vet by the rescue team for examination! Her condition was quite bad, causing much worry! With a coat full of parasites, inflamed and severely chapped skin! Pepper hasn't been vaccinated and she may have to face many other issues! We estimate Pepper to be only 1-2 months old! It's heartbreaking for such a small, fragile dog to endure so much pain! Pepper's image remains etched in our minds! She will need to stay at the vet!





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0D0VcyPOyY