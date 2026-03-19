The True Power of Philosophy! X Space

On the 18 March 2026 Wednesday Night Live stream, Stefan Molyneux talks with callers about how belief systems shape modern parenting. A caller starts with a few sharp, funny shots at religious stories, which opens up a broader look at the struggles facing Christian institutions today. The discussion turns to the real difficulties of raising kids in a world dominated by screens and technology, with Molyneux stressing the importance of parents building honest, direct connections with their children rather than relying on distractions or dogma.





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