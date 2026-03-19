The True Power of Philosophy! X Space

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On the 18 March 2026 Wednesday Night Live stream, Stefan Molyneux talks with callers about how belief systems shape modern parenting. A caller starts with a few sharp, funny shots at religious stories, which opens up a broader look at the struggles facing Christian institutions today. The discussion turns to the real difficulties of raising kids in a world dominated by screens and technology, with Molyneux stressing the importance of parents building honest, direct connections with their children rather than relying on distractions or dogma.
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0:00:00Welcome to Wednesday Night Live
0:45:22The Original Mover Dilemma
0:50:00Engaging with Atheism
0:54:13Exploring Superstitions and Reality
1:01:21The Nature of Wealth and Belief
1:10:54The Nature of Belief
1:36:23Questioning Empirical Evidence
2:06:51Australian Adventures
2:08:14Parenting and Its Challenges
2:09:35The Decline of Parenting Standards
2:11:31The Impact of Video Games
2:13:07The Role of Government in Parenting
2:14:34The Influence of Family Size
2:18:21Building Credibility with Children
2:26:13The Importance of a Desired Life
2:33:01Recommended Parenting Resources
2:36:41The Changing Nature of Education
2:37:40The Impact of Modern Sex Education
2:48:50The Value of Therapy
3:01:26The Role of Negotiation in Relationships