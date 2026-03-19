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The True Power of Philosophy! X Space
Stefan Molyneux
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On the 18 March 2026 Wednesday Night Live stream, Stefan Molyneux talks with callers about how belief systems shape modern parenting. A caller starts with a few sharp, funny shots at religious stories, which opens up a broader look at the struggles facing Christian institutions today. The discussion turns to the real difficulties of raising kids in a world dominated by screens and technology, with Molyneux stressing the importance of parents building honest, direct connections with their children rather than relying on distractions or dogma.


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Keywords
christianityevidencephilosophyreasonparentingstefan molyneuxbelieflivestream
Chapters

0:00:00Welcome to Wednesday Night Live

0:45:22The Original Mover Dilemma

0:50:00Engaging with Atheism

0:54:13Exploring Superstitions and Reality

1:01:21The Nature of Wealth and Belief

1:10:54The Nature of Belief

1:36:23Questioning Empirical Evidence

2:06:51Australian Adventures

2:08:14Parenting and Its Challenges

2:09:35The Decline of Parenting Standards

2:11:31The Impact of Video Games

2:13:07The Role of Government in Parenting

2:14:34The Influence of Family Size

2:18:21Building Credibility with Children

2:26:13The Importance of a Desired Life

2:33:01Recommended Parenting Resources

2:36:41The Changing Nature of Education

2:37:40The Impact of Modern Sex Education

2:48:50The Value of Therapy

3:01:26The Role of Negotiation in Relationships

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy