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Medical Genocide - How much is a life Worth?
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46 views • September 22, 2021
HOW HOSPITALS ARE KILLING US - Many Booms! ("Amazing Polly" mirror)
They're doing the same in the UK, just using a different poison, Midazolam instead of Remdesivir. And most people die that are intubated/ventilated... and they've known that since at least early 2020, if not before.
They're doing the same in the UK, just using a different poison, Midazolam instead of Remdesivir. And most people die that are intubated/ventilated... and they've known that since at least early 2020, if not before.
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