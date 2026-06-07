CTP (20260613 S4E156) Customer Service (Rather Lack Thereof) BTS/SP Video

CTP (S4E156) Thirty-Three Minutes On Hold For Nothing

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective

We vent about the state of customer service in America after hitting a wall on a serious security concern and getting trapped in a support system built to stall. We also lay out a frightening product safety issue at home and why it feels like companies and lawyers only act after someone gets hurt.

• a mislabelled video exclusive and why we leave it as is

• reporting a major security hole and getting bounced between people who cannot escalate

• the 33-minute hold problem and the “call back later” non-solution

• an example of helpful retail support and why it stands out

• a gas stove safety hazard that can release gas too easily

• frustration with product liability help that shows up only after major harm

• why speaking up matters when companies ignore foreseeable risk

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