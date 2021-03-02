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Mass Depopulation - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (MIRRORED)
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742 views • March 02, 2021
Mass Depopulation - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel For Such a Time as This at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/c9ec5213-4d97-424a-8312-97b670c2f27e
Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines.
P.S. An arbitration award done on behalf of all Americans that provides legal and lawful means for freedom to contract as one sees fit and as intended by our Creator actually exits. See www.hudok.info for details. We have blessings from God, not rights from man. We have responsibilities to God, not obedience to man.
Mirrored from Brighteon channel For Such a Time as This at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/c9ec5213-4d97-424a-8312-97b670c2f27e
Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines.
P.S. An arbitration award done on behalf of all Americans that provides legal and lawful means for freedom to contract as one sees fit and as intended by our Creator actually exits. See www.hudok.info for details. We have blessings from God, not rights from man. We have responsibilities to God, not obedience to man.
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