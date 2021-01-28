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Saint Germain's Prophecy for 2019-2022
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135 views • January 28, 2021
http://www.heartscenter.org
Saint Germain's Prophecy for 2019 through 2022 in rhyming quips was released through David Christopher Lewis, spiritual teacher and author, on Jan. 9, 2019, for initiates to use in preventive, visionary spiritual warfare. Please know that all prophecies can be mitigated through intrepid prayer, sacrifice and virtuous service.
1. Lady Truth now has her way; revelations new hold sway.
2. Drones soon reign as heaven’s eyes; ganglands suffer Rome’s demise.
3. Actors’ insults come to roost; Christ’s true way receives a boost.
4. Russia’s star ascends and sings; Mary’s graces it now brings.
5. Evil routed day and night through God’s miracles of light.
6. Venus shares a higher love; hate debunked by those above.
7. France arises from its ashes if imposters’ ways it dashes.
8. Foreign plotters, human hoarders stymied at our southern borders.
9. All repentant, virtuous sing a new song glorious.
10. Pittsburgh troubled by “old sludge” towing barges won’t begrudge.
11. Television’s woes increase; wakened souls desist and cease.
12. Brooklyn slammed by winds and hail; mothers pray, lest babies wail.
13. Iceland’s lavas live again nigh October’s frightful din.
14. Ere Nepal is smitten dark, rise, O Buddhists, obey, hark!
15. Caribbean treasures found; near Bimini’s shallow sound.
16. Trump derailed, yet resurrected; through intrepid saints perfected.
17. Windy City’s troubles brew. Karmic recompense is due.
18. Ireland’s sky is darkened, dreary; slaying unborns—hell’s new fury.
19. Capers ‘cross the inter-nets interrupt most Wall Street’s bets.
20. Anarchists caught in their boasts. Inside jobs on both our coasts!
21. Thousands saved through righteous prayer; devils bound within their lair.
22. Italy casts off its yoke; Vatican is nearly broke.
23. Sanctuary cities suffer; no reprieve from Mercy’s buffer.
24. Hidden Satanists deposed; trails across the skies exposed.
25. Michael’s legions now unmask furtive fiends, now called to task!
26. As the holy gather, pray, June restores a bright new day!
27. India, beware again; true Kashmir you must defend!
28. Plaintives’ celebrations thwarted; good condemned are now awarded.
29. China’s evils nullified as her saints are purified.
30. IRS is in duress as its nasties are redressed.
31. Prophets, seers reveal the hidden as to God the pure are bidden.
32. Europe’s woes, save Poles, increase until savage actions cease.
33. Antidotes to plagues on Earth Jesu brings in her rebirth.
© 2019 The Hearts Center
Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.
Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live interactive classes that include topics on permaculture, sustainable communities, the ascension, forgiveness, Ho'oponopono,
angels of love, alchemy, the new age, the Golden-Crystal Age of Enlightenment,
Buddha, Jesus and more! http://tinyurl.com/ajuznno
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. http://tinyurl.com/bud8hc8
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. http://store.heartscenter.org/
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
Saint Germain's Prophecy for 2019 through 2022 in rhyming quips was released through David Christopher Lewis, spiritual teacher and author, on Jan. 9, 2019, for initiates to use in preventive, visionary spiritual warfare. Please know that all prophecies can be mitigated through intrepid prayer, sacrifice and virtuous service.
1. Lady Truth now has her way; revelations new hold sway.
2. Drones soon reign as heaven’s eyes; ganglands suffer Rome’s demise.
3. Actors’ insults come to roost; Christ’s true way receives a boost.
4. Russia’s star ascends and sings; Mary’s graces it now brings.
5. Evil routed day and night through God’s miracles of light.
6. Venus shares a higher love; hate debunked by those above.
7. France arises from its ashes if imposters’ ways it dashes.
8. Foreign plotters, human hoarders stymied at our southern borders.
9. All repentant, virtuous sing a new song glorious.
10. Pittsburgh troubled by “old sludge” towing barges won’t begrudge.
11. Television’s woes increase; wakened souls desist and cease.
12. Brooklyn slammed by winds and hail; mothers pray, lest babies wail.
13. Iceland’s lavas live again nigh October’s frightful din.
14. Ere Nepal is smitten dark, rise, O Buddhists, obey, hark!
15. Caribbean treasures found; near Bimini’s shallow sound.
16. Trump derailed, yet resurrected; through intrepid saints perfected.
17. Windy City’s troubles brew. Karmic recompense is due.
18. Ireland’s sky is darkened, dreary; slaying unborns—hell’s new fury.
19. Capers ‘cross the inter-nets interrupt most Wall Street’s bets.
20. Anarchists caught in their boasts. Inside jobs on both our coasts!
21. Thousands saved through righteous prayer; devils bound within their lair.
22. Italy casts off its yoke; Vatican is nearly broke.
23. Sanctuary cities suffer; no reprieve from Mercy’s buffer.
24. Hidden Satanists deposed; trails across the skies exposed.
25. Michael’s legions now unmask furtive fiends, now called to task!
26. As the holy gather, pray, June restores a bright new day!
27. India, beware again; true Kashmir you must defend!
28. Plaintives’ celebrations thwarted; good condemned are now awarded.
29. China’s evils nullified as her saints are purified.
30. IRS is in duress as its nasties are redressed.
31. Prophets, seers reveal the hidden as to God the pure are bidden.
32. Europe’s woes, save Poles, increase until savage actions cease.
33. Antidotes to plagues on Earth Jesu brings in her rebirth.
© 2019 The Hearts Center
Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.
Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live interactive classes that include topics on permaculture, sustainable communities, the ascension, forgiveness, Ho'oponopono,
angels of love, alchemy, the new age, the Golden-Crystal Age of Enlightenment,
Buddha, Jesus and more! http://tinyurl.com/ajuznno
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. http://tinyurl.com/bud8hc8
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. http://store.heartscenter.org/
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
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