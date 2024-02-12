Leave Taylor Swift Alone-Look First to Your Own Sin

Taylor Swift had a private jet available to get back to her boyfriend's side, and she's getting attacked for getting back to her boyfriend's side. She had a private jet available. What was she supposed to do, leave that jet in Japan to please you? Was she supposed to swim back to his side? Put yourself in her position. Would you have refused the offer of a jet to get back to YOUR beloved's side? Really? Would you?



Stop attacking her.



#MatthewChapterSeven, #StopUsingLies, #JudgeNot

