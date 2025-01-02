BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FROM THE FOLKS WHO BROUGHT YOU AIDS; NOW SUPER AIDS! - DR. LEN HOROWITZ
450 views • 4 months ago

SGT Report


Keep your skin healthy, GET Native Path Collagen:

CLICK HERE: https://getnativepathcollagen.com/SGT

SGT Report listeners can get up to 45% OFF.


Dr. Len Horowitz literally wrote the book on AIDS and Ebola and he returns to SGT Report to warn the world that the same people who brought you AIDS are back with the Super AIDS via Bioweapons "vaccine". If you want to save a life, send this video to the pro-vaccine normies you care about!


GET & STAY HEALTHY w/ Oxy Silver & More from Healthy World Store:

https://healthyworldshop.com?ref=210


Get Graphene, NANO-TECH & heavy metals out of your blood w/ Master Peace

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=4094


MASTERPEACE research study results:

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/masterpeace-zeolite-z-research-study-found-to-be-safe-and-effective


trumpnewsfoodchemtrailsgeoengineeringsgt reportvaccinewhodepopulationscamnanogatesbioweaponfaucichemical poisoningwefpfizerplandemictedrosgraphenelab creation
