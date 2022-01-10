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X22 Report B 01. 09. 22.
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90 views • January 10, 2022
Ep. 2672b - No War, No Civil Unrest, Clean & Swift, What Is The Most Valuable Weapon? Information
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The [DS] is panicking, the narrative is falling apart and people are questioning the cases and deaths, the counts do not make sense. They [DS] is now building the narrative that civil war is coming, they are trying to push this and it will fail in the end. The patriots know the color revolution playbook, it is the same playbook the [DS] always uses. The battle is beginning, the weapon is information and it more lethal that guns or bombs. No war, no civil unrest, clean and swift
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today:
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is panicking, the narrative is falling apart and people are questioning the cases and deaths, the counts do not make sense. They [DS] is now building the narrative that civil war is coming, they are trying to push this and it will fail in the end. The patriots know the color revolution playbook, it is the same playbook the [DS] always uses. The battle is beginning, the weapon is information and it more lethal that guns or bombs. No war, no civil unrest, clean and swift
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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