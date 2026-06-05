Sunk: Turkish fishing vessel DURU 67 was attacked & sank - West of Sevastopol coast - 1 man died

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To the west of the Sevastopol coast, the Turkish fishing vessel DURU 67 was attacked and sank, according to the Turkish Coast Guard.
(Seastopol coast, of Crimea is across from the Northern coast of Turkey. Unknown yet, who did this.) - Cynthia
Five injured fishermen were evacuated by the nearby fishing vessel BURAK KAYA, but one of the victims died from the injuries he sustained.
@Intelslava