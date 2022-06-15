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Pfizer Documents Reveal At Least 800 People Never Finished The COVID Vaccine Trial Due To Death, Injury Or Withdrawn Consent
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Pfizer Documents Reveal At Least 800 People Never Finished The COVID Vaccine Trial Due To Death, Injury Or Withdrawn Consent.


THE EXPOSE'⫷: https://expose-news.com


https://expose-news.com/2022/06/15/pfizer-documents-800-people-never-finished-trial/
One of the confidential Pfizer documents that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been forced to publish by court order reveals that approximately 800 people never completed the phase 1 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial in the USA due to either losing their life, suffering a serious adverse event or suddenly withdrawing their consent.

One of the documents contained in the latest data dump is ‘125742_S1_M5_5351_c4591001 fa interim discontinued patients.pdf’
⚠️ https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/125742_S1_M5_5351_c4591001-fa-interim-discontinued-patients.pdf


Pfizers Adverse Reactions Doc, they wanted to hide for 75 YEARS! ⚠️


https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

⚠️⚠️LATEST PFIZER DOC DROP:⚠️⚠️
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

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Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102

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documentspfizerto deathreveal atleast 800 people never finished the covid vaccine trial due
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