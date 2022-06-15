Pfizer Documents Reveal At Least 800 People Never Finished The COVID Vaccine Trial Due To Death, Injury Or Withdrawn Consent.





THE EXPOSE'⫷: https://expose-news.com



https://expose-news.com/2022/06/15/pfizer-documents-800-people-never-finished-trial/

One of the confidential Pfizer documents that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been forced to publish by court order reveals that approximately 800 people never completed the phase 1 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial in the USA due to either losing their life, suffering a serious adverse event or suddenly withdrawing their consent.

One of the documents contained in the latest data dump is ‘125742_S1_M5_5351_c4591001 fa interim discontinued patients.pdf’

⚠️ https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/125742_S1_M5_5351_c4591001-fa-interim-discontinued-patients.pdf





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