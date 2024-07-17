Quick Look at the Long Beach Sky July 17, 2024 -- CALIFORNIA

Here's a look at the afternoon sky in Long Beach. Earlier there were many microwave frequency patterns over us which created major strange feeling heat. It made me dizzy just being in it. This is just the last bit of the microwave patterns in this video. Anyone in LA feel the weirdness of this microwave heat? Let me know ok?





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





