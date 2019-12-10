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Collins accuses Pelosi of directing Nadler to break impeachment rules
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13 views • December 10, 2019
Ranking House Judiciary member Rep. Doug Collins on what he learned from today's hearing, while also weighing in on whether there will be another hearing. #TheStory #FoxNews
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