Unifor and Co-op’s fuel storage Carseland AB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The right of revolution (or right of rebellion) is the right or duty of the people of a nation to overthrow a government that acts against their common interests and/or threatens the safety of the people without cause
"WE THE PEOPLE" We have had the Power since 1931
(UK) – Statute Law Revisions act, Removed of Sec. 2 of the BNA act, legally removing the Monarchy and all heirs from Canada upon Queen Victoria’s death in 1901.
1931: Statute of Westminster, ending the letters patent/BNA act, allowing Canada to Confederate. Key word here is (the letters patent) only the crown in chancery in England issue letters patent. Not the queen.
The Purpose of the Travelling Truth is to bringing some important information you , your family and friends that may be interested in Listening , watching videos and may be interested in having the team visit your local area to educate more people on a Solution - we do except donations - please e-transfer email [email protected] and thank you for helping
Direct Democracy was tried as a Solution to remove corrupt Legislation - Allow the Sovereigns to create Legislation and Finally to create a Constitution "For the People of The People by the People "- Political System - Referendums failed as the Clarity Act - ensure NO Referendums could ever work - READ the Clarity Act Below
Please research Republic Constitution
Canada a Country without a Constitutions explains how we are governed its time for change
https://www.brighteon.com/04849627-021a-43a5-a4fb-081306111fa3
Canada a Country with out a Constitution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcpeZYaIirc&t=4s
This Website has much information - HO CANADA - Russel Rogers Smith
http://historylessonsdeleted.logspot.com/2019/08/never-have-so-many-known-so-little_29.html
This is Video explains the typed of Governments https://www.brighteon.com/36aa2d6d-fcc7-4820-9aab-fb2a340120c8
Travelling Truth Tour -"WE THE PEOPLE"
Constitutional Convention -on the tour educating and learning from others.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dallas
Why we are Creating a True Constitution - Join us creating this amazing Document Travelling Truth Tour - Explanation in video below
https://www.brighteon.com/3e5695d9-ae65-4873-9732-42441bcf65d8
WE THE PEOPLE Constitutional Conventions - on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/