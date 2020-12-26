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WHO Scrubs Naturally Acquired Immunity, Fauci & General Health With Kate Shemirani
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31 views • December 26, 2020
This week, it was discovered the World Health Organization scrubbed naturally acquired immunity from its website. We also witness Dr. Anthony Fauci seemingly take a vaccine in his left arm, but complain about pain caused by it in his right arm. We'll talk about that and lots more concerning general health with our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/who-scrubs-naturally-acquired-immunity-fauci-general-health-with-kate-shemirani/
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See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/who-scrubs-naturally-acquired-immunity-fauci-general-health-with-kate-shemirani/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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