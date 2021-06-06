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Recycling, environmental impacts - fact VS fiction
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84 views • June 06, 2021
All the feel-good recycling mantras in the world will not make what they are selling as "environmentalism" a good thing. It is a matrix of lies based on a foundation of lies sold to a population of trusting souls.
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