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Defeat the Mandates Rally, Speech by Del Bigtree
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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52 views • February 01, 2022
Your lies cannot win! Shame on you!" With these words, former mainstream journalist Del Bigtree thoroughly settles accounts with the media such as NBC, MSNBC, Fox and CBS in front of the Lincoln Memorial. He inspires the audience, "Here we are! We are on the right side of history." Don't miss his fiery speech in which truthfulness, freedom and independence once again take center stage. Watch - Share - Spread!

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liesfoxdel bigtreemsnbccbsspeechnbcshame on you
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy