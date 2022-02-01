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Defeat the Mandates Rally, Speech by Del Bigtree
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52 views • February 01, 2022
Your lies cannot win! Shame on you!" With these words, former mainstream journalist Del Bigtree thoroughly settles accounts with the media such as NBC, MSNBC, Fox and CBS in front of the Lincoln Memorial. He inspires the audience, "Here we are! We are on the right side of history." Don't miss his fiery speech in which truthfulness, freedom and independence once again take center stage. Watch - Share - Spread!
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