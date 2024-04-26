Super Turrican (1992, NES)

Super Turrican is a platformer and run'n'gun developed by German company Rainbow Arts and published by British company Imagineer. It was only released in Europe. A US release by Seika corp. was planned, but got cancelled. The game is not identical to the SNES game of the same name.

Super Turrican combines levels of Turrican and Turrican II on the C64 with several new levels. The basic gameplay stayed the same. You can jump, run, kneel, shoot and turn into a wheel. There are two special weapons, a line shot and a devastating megablast. Both are limited in numbers, but you can get additional by collecting power ups. When you turn into a wheel, you are invincible and you can place bombs which explode after a few seconds. Unlike the original Turrican, you can stay in wheel mode as long as you like. There three main weapons in the game, a spread shot, a rebound (shots bounce of from surfaces) and a laser (powerful, but only shoots straight). Holding down fire will activate a surround shot which you can rotate around your character. While the original Turrican had a time limit, Super Turrican has none. In return, Super Turrican has no checkpoints, you have to start the level from the beginning after loosing a life.