The Rock Almighty. A Prayer For The Nations
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
Follow
0
3 views • 6 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Seems like the whole world is looking at the potential outcomes of the 2024 election here in the USA. Warriors Of Light, let us pray truly that "his kingdom come, God's will be done" so that no matter what happens between now and November 5, 2024, his purpose will prevail. Now that's reason for max praise and worship. Let's Rock!


Music video credit:

REZ - Bargain

Put REZ on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3BYfOyM

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3BVtpH8


Video credit 2

Prayer For Our Country | Powerful Prayer For The Nation and Its Leaders

DailyEffectivePrayer

@DailyEffectivePrayer

https://www.youtube.com/@DailyEffectivePrayer


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Now streaming

on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
