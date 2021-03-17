News Coming Soon, The Insiders Club Members Will Hear It First Dealing With The Quantum Financial System, The Great Awakening, Charlie Ward

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What does it mean? If you have been following Charlie a while will suspect it is tied to money. But what is it that is tied to the money, or should we say, who is tied to the money. We're getting ready to know more than hints. This week maybe.....? Others are saying we are close...