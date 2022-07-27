Border Towns: NYC & DC

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The Party Of Diversity?
* NYC leaders haven’t cared in years.
* Focus shifted away from citizens to illegals.
* Illegal aliens became a political obsession; caring for them was ‘the right thing to do’.
* [Bidan] opened our border to the world.
* NY mayor: illegals only great in theory.
* DC mayor: illegals are becoming an issue.
* Aspen is in desperate need of them.
* A proposal: the Aspen airlift of 2022.
* The most Democratic towns are the least diverse — e.g. Martha’s Vineyard, Malibu, Burlington etc.
* If diversity is our strength, Dem towns must decolonize and embrace diversity.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-party-diversity-led-people-who-strongly-prefer-all-white-neighborhoods
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 July 2022