Border Towns: NYC & DC

The Party Of Diversity?

* NYC leaders haven’t cared in years.

* Focus shifted away from citizens to illegals.

* Illegal aliens became a political obsession; caring for them was ‘the right thing to do’.

* [Bidan] opened our border to the world.

* NY mayor: illegals only great in theory.

* DC mayor: illegals are becoming an issue.

* Aspen is in desperate need of them.

* A proposal: the Aspen airlift of 2022.

* The most Democratic towns are the least diverse — e.g. Martha’s Vineyard, Malibu, Burlington etc.

* If diversity is our strength, Dem towns must decolonize and embrace diversity.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-party-diversity-led-people-who-strongly-prefer-all-white-neighborhoods





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310047619112

