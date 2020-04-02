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#AmericanCountdown FULL: Right To Try: Americans Should Decide Their Medicine, Not The Government
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93 views • April 02, 2020
In this broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes convenes the court to break down how the government is assuming the role of America’s healthcare amid the coronavirus pandemic, and how the American people can push back against the encroaching medical tyranny. Lawyer Joey Gilbert joins the show to discuss the federal government’s overreach in times of crisis. Tune in Monday-Thursday from 7-9 PM to get the Barnes perspective!
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