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DNI John Ratcliffe First Interview with Maria Bartiromo Fox Business / DNI John Ratcliffe Primera Entrevista con María Bartiromo Fox Negocios
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120 views • December 24, 2020
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' for the first time since being sworn into his new role in D.C. The D.N.I. discusses Chinese intelligence, scaling back on congressional election security briefings and the Durham probe.
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