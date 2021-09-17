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America Has Awakened to the Fact That We Are Living Under a Globalist/Corporate Coup – FULL SHOW! 9/16/21
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310 views • September 17, 2021
Moderna now admits that people injected with their Covid-19 poison are TWICE as likely to get Covid! Tune in to learn more! Alex Jones will interview the oracle of England, David Icke, for an extended two-hour analysis of the globalist plan on how to stop them!
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