Ballot Boxes Stuffed in Georgia Nov 2020 Election Caught on Surveillance Cams.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Surveillance cameras installed by Georgia's Sec of State reveal that ballot boxes were stuffed with backpack carrying individuals in the middle of the night. Over 240 separate vehicles identified on camera.
Heather Mullins from Real Americas Voice broke this news this morning on the John Fredericks radio show. There is video that captures 240 ballot traffickers in Georgia. Each of the traffickers averaged 23-24 drops where they would empty backpacks into the ballot boxes. This is completely illegal. No harvesting is allowed in Georgia.