What Is Country Music The Sound of Stories Roads and Real Life

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Country music is more than boots, guitars, and small towns. It's the sound of real life, real stories, and real emotions.
🎙️ Discover how Country Music became one of the world's most loved genres.
🎧 Full episode in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2iuMK2teCTzH5rkNwjEX6h?si=9a234b3d3ebc45c2
#countrymusic #MusicHistory #americanmusic #musicpodcasts #musicculture
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