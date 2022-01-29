Russia, China, Iran pushing US out of Eurasia

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Russia, China, and Iran wrap up joint military drills in the Gulf of Oman. Meanwhile, the race is on between Chinese and American navies to recover a downed F-35C fighter jet in the contested South China Sea.
Geopolitical strategist John Sitilides and former Pentagon official Michael Maloof discuss global chokepoints beyond Ukraine that are taking diplomatic center stage.